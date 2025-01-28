Ми в соцмережах:

Russia cannot be trusted during negotiations, General Hodges

28 January 2025 09:13
Mariia Kahal - editor
Mariia Kahal
editor
Russia cannot be trusted in negotiations, says Hodges
Former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges. Photo: daily.rbc.ua
Mariia Kahal - editor
Mariia Kahal
editor

The government of Ukraine and Western partners must clearly understand that Russia will not honor any agreements reached during the ceasefire negotiations. After all, Vladimir Putin will use any break in the fighting to prepare for new aggression.

This was stated by the former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, General Ben Hodges, in an interview with Novyny.LIVE.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

According to General Hodges, the cessation of hostilities should not be the main goal of the negotiations.

"Ukraine needs to significantly increase its defense capabilities - perhaps with the help of Europe or the United States. I think your government knows that Ukraine is capable of continuing the fight. Some European countries are also starting to realize that if Ukraine is defeated, then in two or three years Russian troops could appear in other European countries," Ben Hodges said.

Russia will consider any agreements only temporary and expects to keep everything it has already occupied.

"If we allow this or encourage Ukraine to agree to it, it will only postpone the conflict and scare investors away from rebuilding Ukraine," the general added.

As a reminder, Donald Trump is ready to resume talks with Kim Jong-un.

It is also known that Russian President Putin is not against meeting and negotiating with Donald Trump.

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

Read our Telegram. Subscribe to our channel!

